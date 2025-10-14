Kirloskar family trademark dispute: BHC updates order in ongoing case

Trademark tussle between Kirloskar brothers explained

This feud started way back in 2016-17 when KBL, led by Sanjay Kirloskar, refused to renew trademark agreements with KPL, run by Atul and Rahul Kirloskar.

Fast forward to January 2024: a Pune court said KBL keeps its rights to use the "Kirloskar" name and stopped KPL from ending those agreements until there's a final verdict.

The High Court's latest move is all about keeping things fair while both sides keep fighting it out.