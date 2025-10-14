Kirloskar family trademark dispute: BHC updates order in ongoing case
The Bombay High Court just updated its order in the ongoing Kirloskar family trademark dispute.
Now, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited (KPL) can't license or assign the "Kirloskar" name to other Kirloskar Group companies engaged in competing or overlapping businesses.
This tweak comes after KBL pushed for tighter restrictions to protect its business.
Trademark tussle between Kirloskar brothers explained
This feud started way back in 2016-17 when KBL, led by Sanjay Kirloskar, refused to renew trademark agreements with KPL, run by Atul and Rahul Kirloskar.
Fast forward to January 2024: a Pune court said KBL keeps its rights to use the "Kirloskar" name and stopped KPL from ending those agreements until there's a final verdict.
The High Court's latest move is all about keeping things fair while both sides keep fighting it out.
Why this case matters
It's a real-life look at how tricky things get when big family businesses share famous names.
The case highlights how hard it can be to manage brand rights within a family—and why courts sometimes have to step in so one side doesn't get steamrolled.