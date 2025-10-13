Kirloskar Group sets $5B revenue target, invests ₹5,000cr in expansion
The Kirloskar Group, one of India's oldest industrial names, just announced a bold plan: it wants to double its total revenue to $5 billion by 2030.
To get there, the group is putting ₹5,000 crore into expanding manufacturing capacities.
The group includes well-known companies like Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL), Kirloskar Pneumatic, and more.
KOEL's ambitious plans for the next 5 years
KOEL—led by Gauri Kirloskar—is aiming to grow its revenue to $2 billion by FY30.
Their game plan? Move beyond diesel engines into high-powered multi-fuel tech, tap into backup power for data centers, and boost exports.
Since 2022, KOEL has already grown sales by 60% and doubled profits with these fresh strategies.
Other group companies are also ramping up operations
Kirloskar isn't stopping at manufacturing—they're stepping into financial services through Arka Fincap Ltd and turning vacant land in Kothrud, Pune into new real estate developments.
Meanwhile, other group companies are ramping up operations to help hit that ambitious target.