Kirloskar Group sets $5B revenue target, invests ₹5,000cr in expansion Business Oct 13, 2025

The Kirloskar Group, one of India's oldest industrial names, just announced a bold plan: it wants to double its total revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

To get there, the group is putting ₹5,000 crore into expanding manufacturing capacities.

The group includes well-known companies like Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL), Kirloskar Pneumatic, and more.