Noel, Ratan's ally Mehli Mistry at loggerheads over board seat

Trustees need to reach a consensus on the future direction

Trustee Darius Khambata argued they need a "more forceful voice" on the Tata Sons board and saw Mistry as their best shot, especially with major moves like company listings coming up.

Others, like Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, preferred keeping Singh for his steady leadership during tough times.

When Singh wasn't reappointed and resigned, it highlighted just how much the trustees need to get on the same page about their future direction.