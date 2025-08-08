Knowledge Realty Trust IPO sets new benchmark in India Business Aug 08, 2025

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT's IPO just set a new benchmark in India, getting subscribed over 13 times and becoming the country's biggest and most popular REIT listing so far.

Shares were priced between ₹95 and ₹100, but the real headline is the massive rush—over 2.595 billion bids for just about 20.84 million shares on offer.