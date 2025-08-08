Next Article
Knowledge Realty Trust IPO sets new benchmark in India
Knowledge Realty Trust REIT's IPO just set a new benchmark in India, getting subscribed over 13 times and becoming the country's biggest and most popular REIT listing so far.
Shares were priced between ₹95 and ₹100, but the real headline is the massive rush—over 2.595 billion bids for just about 20.84 million shares on offer.
Retail demand soared to nearly 17.4 times
Both big institutions and everyday investors jumped in, with retail demand soaring to nearly 17.4 times what was available.
The IPO aims to raise ₹4,800 crore, mainly to pay down debts and strengthen the company's financial health—a move that signals confidence from both the market and Knowledge Realty Trust itself.