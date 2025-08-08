UK inflation hits 3.6%: How are wages and interest rates

Bank of England's response and economic challenges

The Bank of England has been cutting interest rates (now at 4.25%) to help out, and more cuts might be coming soon.

Wages are actually growing faster than inflation—up by 1.8% after adjusting for price hikes—but there's a catch: job vacancies have dropped, and unemployment is now at 4.7%.

Governor Andrew Bailey says global uncertainty (like US tariffs) could keep things unpredictable for a while longer.