Tanla's AI anti-spam platform to roll out in Indonesia

Tanla's platform uses a mix of machine learning and generative AI (built on Meta 's LLaMa) to spot scams in real time across SMS, voice calls, and internet calls. It'll help protect about 100 million Indosat users by working directly with their phones and SIM cards—whether they're communicating app-to-person or person-to-person.

Stats on spam in Indonesia

Indonesia faces up to 450 million cyberattacks each year, and over a million people get scammed by messages annually.

Indosat's Vikram Sinha says this partnership is all about making the digital world safer for everyone.

Tanla's Uday Reddy points out that covering SMS, voice, and VoIP together gives them an edge against scammers.