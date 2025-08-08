BSE's Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹539 crore
BSE just posted a net profit of ₹539 crore for April-June, more than twice what it made last year.
Revenue also shot up 59% to ₹958 crore, showing the exchange is on a serious growth streak.
BSE isn't just making more money—it's running way more efficiently too.
Its profit margins got a big boost, and keeping costs in check means it's handling growth smartly.
For anyone interested in markets or finance careers, this shows how India's oldest stock exchange is leveling up.
A big jump in transaction charges was the main driver, with extra help from treasury income and service fees.
Even with higher regulatory costs, BSE kept expenses under control and is investing further—like putting ₹55 crore into its India INX subsidiary to keep expanding.