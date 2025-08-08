SEBI's new joint inspection plan for brokers and DP's

If you're into finance or thinking about investing, this means less red tape and fewer disruptions for brokers—so they can focus more on serving customers. For big players with multiple licenses, all activities get checked at once. The new system kicks in soon.

The nitty-gritty of the new system

SEBI will zero in on the top 25 high-risk firms every year—think those with lots of complaints or penalties—while others get checked at least once every three years.

There's also room for surprise inspections if something seems off.

It's all about making oversight smarter and smoother without slowing things down.