US tariffs on Indian goods: India plans relief package Business Aug 07, 2025

India is gearing up to help its exporters after the US slapped a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods—first with a 25% hike for over 60 countries, then an extra 25% just for India because of its Russian oil deals.

The government's support package aims to soften the blow for businesses suddenly caught in this trade crossfire.