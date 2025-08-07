US tariffs on Indian goods: India plans relief package
India is gearing up to help its exporters after the US slapped a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods—first with a 25% hike for over 60 countries, then an extra 25% just for India because of its Russian oil deals.
The government's support package aims to soften the blow for businesses suddenly caught in this trade crossfire.
Exporters urged to act quickly before holiday demand peaks
Key sectors like seafood, food products, and textiles could take a big hit, and experts warn this could drag India's GDP growth below 6%.
The proposed relief may include subsidies, easier loans, and relaxed rules to keep exports moving.
Prof. Ram Singh suggests using savings from cheaper Russian oil to fund these measures—and recommends exporters ship goods quickly before holiday demand peaks and tariffs bite even harder.