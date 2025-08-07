Next Article
Emcure Pharmaceuticals reports 40% jump in PAT for Q1 FY25
Emcure Pharmaceuticals just had a standout first quarter for FY25, with profit after tax jumping 40.8% to ₹215 crore.
Revenue also rose 15.7% to ₹2,101 crore, thanks to solid growth both in India and abroad.
International business sees a boost
International business was the real MVP—up 22%, led by a huge boost from the Rest of the World segment.
Canada and Europe chipped in too, while Indian sales climbed nearly 10% on strong demand for therapies and new launches in skin care and OTC products.
Emcure expands partnership with Sanofi
Emcure isn't slowing down. The company has expanded its partnership with Sanofi to market more diabetes and heart meds.
CEO Satish Mehta says they're committed to growing their lineup through new deals and homegrown innovation, aiming for even stronger results ahead.