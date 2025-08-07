Shreeji Shipping Global's ₹400cr IPO to open next week

Shreeji Shipping Global is opening its IPO for subscription from August 19-21, offering 1.6 crore fresh shares. The anchor book opens August 18, allotment happens on August 22, and trading kicks off August 26.

Proceeds will fund new ships and pay down debt Funds raised will help Shreeji buy new Supramax dry bulk carriers (₹251.2cr) and pay down ₹23cr in debt—moves aimed at boosting their shipping game and financial health.

The Gujarat-based shipping giant runs over 80 ships Based in Gujarat, Shreeji runs over 80 ships and more than 370 earthmovers, handling cargo mainly at non-major ports along India's West Coast and Sri Lanka.

They're big on dry bulk logistics—think moving stuff like coal or grain—and offer everything from fleet chartering to equipment rentals.