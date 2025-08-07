Next Article
Global Health reports 50% jump in net profit
Big news from Medanta's parent company—Global Health Ltd just had a standout quarter.
Their net profit soared by nearly 50% to ₹159 crore, and revenue climbed about 20% to ₹1,031 crore compared to last year.
It's a solid sign that the healthcare group is growing fast.
Core earnings get a boost
The company's core earnings (EBITDA) also got a boost, rising over 22%, and their profit margins nudged up too.
But interestingly, even with these strong numbers, Global Health's stock dipped slightly by 1.11% on Thursday, closing at ₹1,324.25 on the BSE—likely more about overall market mood than anything wrong with the business itself.