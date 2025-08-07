Euro hits record high against rupee: What it means

Everyday stuff in Europe —meals, shopping, metro rides—now costs more in rupees. Even visa fees and travel insurance are heavier on the wallet. Loading €1,000 onto your forex card now sets you back over ₹1 lakh (plus bank charges).

Tips to save on your Europe trip

You can lock in forex rates early or book tours priced in rupees to dodge further euro spikes.

Exploring non-euro countries like Hungary or Poland could be easier on your budget.

And if you're flexible, traveling during off-peak months like March or October can help cut down flight and hotel costs.