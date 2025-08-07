Next Article
HPCL's profits soar to ₹4,110cr in Q1 FY26
HPCL just posted a huge leap in profits for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit hitting ₹4,110.93 crore—way up from last year's ₹633.94 crore.
Even on a standalone basis, profits saw a similar spike, with net profit reaching ₹4,370.87 crore compared to ₹355.80 crore last year, showing HPCL is having a strong year so far.
Total income hit ₹1.2 lakh crore
The company pulled in total income of ₹1.2 lakh crore this quarter, with its main petroleum segment doing most of the heavy lifting.
Looking ahead, HPCL's board has greenlit raising up to ₹10,000 crore through bonds or debentures to fund future growth—so they're clearly not slowing down anytime soon.