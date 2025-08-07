Sensex, Nifty close slightly higher after Trump doubles Indian tariffs

Markets bounced back thanks to talk of possible peace negotiations between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy—this helped calm worries about more trade drama and lifted investor mood. For anyone watching global politics or investing, it's a reminder of how quickly headlines can shake things up.

Rupee stays weak near 87.67 per dollar

Hero MotoCorp jumped over 4%, with Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel also seeing gains.

IT, media, and pharma stocks led the recovery, while some Adani companies slipped.

The rupee stayed weak near 87.67 per dollar as gold prices climbed—showing how investors look for safe bets when things get uncertain.