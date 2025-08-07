Sensex, Nifty close slightly higher after Trump doubles Indian tariffs
After a rocky start triggered by US President Trump doubling tariffs on Indian exports (now at 50%) over India's Russian oil imports, the Sensex and Nifty managed to close slightly higher on Thursday.
Markets react to Trump's tariff threat
Markets bounced back thanks to talk of possible peace negotiations between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy—this helped calm worries about more trade drama and lifted investor mood.
For anyone watching global politics or investing, it's a reminder of how quickly headlines can shake things up.
Rupee stays weak near 87.67 per dollar
Hero MotoCorp jumped over 4%, with Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel also seeing gains.
IT, media, and pharma stocks led the recovery, while some Adani companies slipped.
The rupee stayed weak near 87.67 per dollar as gold prices climbed—showing how investors look for safe bets when things get uncertain.