Kotak Bank's market cap hits ₹4L crore for 1st time
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock posted a 3.13% gain this week, closing at ₹2,021.7 as of September 17, 2025, pushing its market value close to ₹4.02 lakh crore.
Investor confidence is returning
After three months of sliding by over 5%, the recent bounce hints that investor confidence is returning—even as the financial sector stays unpredictable.
The bank's solid earnings (₹96.30 per share) and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 suggest it's holding steady on profitability.
Trading activity has stayed strong
Trading activity has stayed strong, with millions of shares changing hands daily.
Even with all the ups and downs lately, Kotak Bank seems to be regaining its footing in a choppy market.