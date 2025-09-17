Next Article
SBI's stock rises 2.81% over the past week
Business
SBI's stock rose 2.81% over the past week, closing at ₹831.55 on September 17, 2025.
Trading volumes soared—over nine million shares changed hands—pushing the bank's market value to nearly ₹7.7 lakh crore.
Why investors are keen on SBI
Investors are watching SBI because it's showing steady growth and strong returns, even when markets feel shaky.
The bank has clocked a solid 4.93% gain in three months and has maintained an 18.2% dividend payout ratio.
The bank's impressive profit growth and market position
Investor interest is high thanks to SBI's impressive profit growth (36% annually over five years) and its leading spot in India's banking scene.
The stock is a bit more volatile than average, but recent earnings have kept buyers interested despite market ups and downs.