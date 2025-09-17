SBI's stock rises 2.81% over the past week

Investors are watching SBI because it's showing steady growth and strong returns, even when markets feel shaky. The bank has clocked a solid 4.93% gain in three months and has maintained an 18.2% dividend payout ratio.

The bank's impressive profit growth and market position

Investor interest is high thanks to SBI's impressive profit growth (36% annually over five years) and its leading spot in India's banking scene.

The stock is a bit more volatile than average, but recent earnings have kept buyers interested despite market ups and downs.