Next Article
LTIMindtree's stock gains 3.66% this past week
Business
LTIMindtree's stock gained 3.66% this past week, trading at ₹5,375.50 on September 17, 2025.
The company's market cap now stands at ₹1,59,302 crore, with over two lakh shares traded as of Wednesday morning.
Company's low 6-month beta means it's been pretty stable
Even though the share price dipped slightly over three months (-1.36%), LTIMindtree's low six-month beta (0.0735) means it's been pretty stable compared to the rest of the market.
If you're curious about live updates or want to track how it moves day-to-day, their Stock Liveblog breaks down all the key stats and trends in real time.