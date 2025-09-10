Next Article
Kotak Bank's stock price hits all-time high
Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares ended Tuesday at ₹1,950.10, up 0.53% from the previous day. Trading was lively, with over 25 lakh shares changing hands.
By Wednesday morning, the price nudged higher to ₹1,960.4, and the bank's market cap stood at a hefty ₹3,89,790 crore.
Investors are keeping a close eye on Kotak Bank's financial health
The stock has been pretty steady lately—up 0.39% in the past month and less volatile than most of the market (with a six-month beta of 0.91).
On Wednesday morning alone, trading volume jumped to over 31 lakh shares—much higher than last week's daily average—which hints that investors are keeping a close eye on Kotak Bank's financial health and activity right now.