Kotak Bank's stock price hits all-time high

The stock has been pretty steady lately—up 0.39% in the past month and less volatile than most of the market (with a six-month beta of 0.91).

On Wednesday morning alone, trading volume jumped to over 31 lakh shares—much higher than last week's daily average—which hints that investors are keeping a close eye on Kotak Bank's financial health and activity right now.