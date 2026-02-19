Kwality Wall's: Ice cream maker's stock falls 30% since listing Business Feb 19, 2026

Kwality Wall's, the first dedicated ice cream company to list in India, had a rough start on the stock market—shares listed at ₹29.80 on the NSE (a c.25.9% discount to the NSE adjusted/discovered price of ₹40.20) on February 16, 2026 and subsequently fell over 30% in the following sessions.

The company was spun off from Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and HUL shareholders got one share each. Still, the stock opened much lower than expected and quickly slid further.