L&T bags contracts for Dhaka metro worth ₹5,000-10,000cr
What's the story
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged design-and-build contracts worth ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore for Bangladesh's first underground metro project. The contracts are for two system packages of the Dhaka Metro Line 1. They include work on tracks, electrical systems, signaling systems, telecommunications, as well as platform screen doors (PSD).
Partnership
L&T will work with Sumitomo Corporation
The two contract packages won by L&T are CP09 (Track Works & Electrical Systems) and CP10 (Signaling, Telecommunications & Platform Screen Doors).
The company will work with its Japanese partner, Sumitomo Corporation, for the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of these systems across the entire corridor.
This is not L&T's first project in Bangladesh; it had previously delivered an integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, which is now operational.
Scope
About Dhaka Metro Line 1
The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
It will provide a modern mass transit system over some 31km.
The project includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal, with a total of 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.
Project execution
'Repeat orders from DMTCL reflect L&T's capability'
L&T's transportation infrastructure business is a leading EPC player that has delivered complex rail infrastructure projects in India and abroad.
The company has maintained the highest standards of safety, quality, and project execution.
Ramkumar S, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Transportation Infrastructure at L&T said these repeat orders from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) reflect their capability in delivering large-scale urban transit projects globally, with high standards of quality and timely execution.