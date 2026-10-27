L&T bags contracts for Dhaka metro worth ₹5,000-10,000cr 

The two contract packages won by L&T are CP09 (Track Works & Electrical Systems) and CP10 (Signaling, Telecommunications & Platform Screen Doors).

The company will work with its Japanese partner, Sumitomo Corporation, for the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of these systems across the entire corridor.

This is not L&T's first project in Bangladesh; it had previously delivered an integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, which is now operational.