Laina Emmanuel: India's doctors and STEM give deep tech edge
Business
At the ET Startup Awards 2026, Laina Emmanuel, cofounder of BrainSight AI, pointed out that India's talented doctors and strong STEM community make it a great place for deep tech startups to grow.
She believes this mix of skills gives India an edge when it comes to building tech-driven companies.
Laina Emmanuel urges interdisciplinary platforms
Emmanuel shared how combining expertise, from scientists to engineers to doctors, helped her own company innovate.
She called for more platforms that bring different fields together, saying these partnerships are key for turning big ideas into real solutions and helping India's deep tech scene thrive.