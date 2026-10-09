Lakshmi Venu seeks TVS-style split, faces family resistance over MOU

The MOU only covers brand rights and non-compete rules: there's nothing about actually dividing up money or assets.

This gap has fueled more disagreement, especially after a 2025 filing showed Sudarshan holds a big share in TVS Holdings.

Instead of heading to court, Lakshmi (with support from her mother Mallika) is pushing for an internal solution that treats everyone fairly and equally.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan has resisted a formal settlement, making things even more complicated for the family.