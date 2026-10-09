Lakshmi Venu seeks TVS-style split, faces family resistance over MOU
Lakshmi Venu wants to settle her family's ongoing wealth dispute by following the peaceful asset split that worked for the TVS family back in 2020.
But her idea isn't getting much support: her father, Venu Srinivasan, and Sudarshan point to a 2024 agreement (MOU) they say already settles things.
MOU covers brand rights, not assets
The MOU only covers brand rights and non-compete rules: there's nothing about actually dividing up money or assets.
This gap has fueled more disagreement, especially after a 2025 filing showed Sudarshan holds a big share in TVS Holdings.
Instead of heading to court, Lakshmi (with support from her mother Mallika) is pushing for an internal solution that treats everyone fairly and equally.
Meanwhile, Sudarshan has resisted a formal settlement, making things even more complicated for the family.