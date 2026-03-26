Lakshya Asset Management becomes 1st AMC from Ahmedabad
Business
Lakshya Asset Management just got SEBI's green light to launch its mutual fund business, making it the first AMC based in Ahmedabad.
Backed by Wealth First Portfolio Managers (listed on NSE and BSE), Lakshya is led by the team behind India's very first ETFs like Nifty BeES and Liquid BeES.
Focus on passive investments
Lakshya AMC plans to keep things simple with passive investments (think ETFs and fund of funds) aiming for lower costs and long-term benefits.
Ashish Shah of Wealth First said the AMC will identify gaps in the investment landscape and build products that address those needs.
The goal: create targeted products that actually fit what different investors need.