Laurus Labs's profit jumps 179%—here's what's behind the surge

The company isn't just having a lucky quarter—it's on a roll. Over the past nine months, revenue shot up 30% and EBITDA grew 104% year-on-year. Laurus also improved its margins (now at 60%) and lowered net debt leverage to 1.2x EBITDA, showing it's getting leaner and stronger financially.

Generics & CDMO: The real MVPs

Most of this momentum comes from Laurus's generics business (up 26%) and its CDMO segment up nearly 43%.

As CFO V V Ravi Kumar put it, strong execution in both areas made these numbers possible.

If you're interested in how pharma companies scale up fast, Laurus Labs is definitely one to watch right now.