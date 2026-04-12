xAI faces legal challenge over gas-powered plant

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , is facing a legal challenge in Mississippi. According to a CNBC, the legal challenge comes from environmental groups including the NAACP and Young, Gifted & Green. They are seeking to have the state revoke a permit granted to xAI for building a gas-powered plant. The facility is part of xAI's plan to support its AI operations with data centers.

Health risks Environmental groups warn of health risks to local residents The environmental groups have petitioned state authorities, warning that the proposed power plant in Southaven could worsen pollution levels. Their lawyers argue that the project could increase ozone levels and raise emissions of harmful pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter. They claim this could pose serious health risks to local residents living near the facility.

Project scope Permit for installation of natural gas turbines issued in March The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued the permit in March, allowing xAI to install 41 natural gas turbines in DeSoto County. These turbines are meant to power data centers supporting AI systems. The company already has a data center in Memphis, Tennessee, and is building another facility in Southaven as part of its expansion plans.

Advertisement