Legal AI startup Ivo grabs $55 million to boost smarter contracts

Ivo builds tools that help in-house lawyers breeze through contract reviews, automate legal research, and spot patterns across tons of agreements. Big names like Uber , Shopify, Atlassian, IBM, Reddit, and Canva are already on board.

Growth and what's next

Since raising $16 million last year, Ivo's revenue has jumped 5x and its customer list—now including Fortune 500 companies—has more than doubled.

The team plans to triple in size by the end of 2026 as they keep scaling up.