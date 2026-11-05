Lenskart jumps 10% after strong Q2 earnings

Jefferies has raised its target price on Lenskart to ₹780 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 16% from current levels.

The brokerage remains optimistic about the company's growth trajectory, citing strong revenue expansion and significant scope for margin improvement.

Jefferies also noted that, despite foreign exchange pressures, margin improvement remains on track with seven levers identified by Lenskart to achieve its long-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of around 25%.