Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO launches on October 31: Check price band
What's the story
Lenskart, the popular eyewear retailer, is all set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on October 31. The company has set a price band of ₹382-402 per share for the ₹7,278 crore IPO. The mainboard offering consists of a fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 127.6 million equity shares worth ₹5,128.02 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Share distribution
75% of shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers
The company has earmarked at least 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and up to 10% for retail investors. Eligible employees will get a discount of ₹19 per equity share. The promoters selling shareholders include Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi. Investors, including Schroders Capital Private, Equity Asia Mauritius, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are also offloading shares.
Timeline
Subscription to begin on October 31
The subscription window for Lenskart's IPO will open on October 31 and close on November 4. The shares' allotment is likely to be finalized on November 6. Lenskart plans to use ₹272.62 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure toward setting up new company-owned stores in India and ₹591.44 crore for lease payments related to these stores. Lenskart's IPO will be the fourth-largest public issue of 2025, after Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics.
Growth trajectory
Key financials of Lenskart
For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Lenskart reported a revenue of ₹1,894 crore, up 24.6% from ₹1,520 crore in the same period last year. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹61 crore in Q1FY26 against a loss of around ₹11 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. In FY25, Lenskart reported an operational revenue of ₹6,652.5 crore and a net profit of ₹297.3 crore against a loss of ₹10.15 crore in FY24.