Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO launches on October 31: Check price band

Lenskart, the popular eyewear retailer, is all set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on October 31. The company has set a price band of ₹382-402 per share for the ₹7,278 crore IPO. The mainboard offering consists of a fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 127.6 million equity shares worth ₹5,128.02 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Share distribution 75% of shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers The company has earmarked at least 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and up to 10% for retail investors. Eligible employees will get a discount of ₹19 per equity share. The promoters selling shareholders include Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi. Investors, including Schroders Capital Private, Equity Asia Mauritius, MacRitchie Investments, Kedaara Capital Fund II, and Alpha Wave Ventures are also offloading shares.

Timeline Subscription to begin on October 31 The subscription window for Lenskart's IPO will open on October 31 and close on November 4. The shares' allotment is likely to be finalized on November 6. Lenskart plans to use ₹272.62 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure toward setting up new company-owned stores in India and ₹591.44 crore for lease payments related to these stores. Lenskart's IPO will be the fourth-largest public issue of 2025, after Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics.