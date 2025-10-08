LG Electronics India's IPO sees 3.32x subscription on day 2 Business Oct 08, 2025

LG Electronics India's IPO is turning heads, with subscriptions hitting 3.32 times on day two.

Non-institutional investors showed the most excitement, subscribing 7.6 times, while institutional buyers and retail investors followed at 2.59x and 1.90x.

The price band is set between ₹1,080-₹1,140 per share, and the offer closes on October 9.

All proceeds go to the South Korean parent company—no fresh funds for LG India itself.