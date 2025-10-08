LG Electronics India's IPO sees 3.32x subscription on day 2
LG Electronics India's IPO is turning heads, with subscriptions hitting 3.32 times on day two.
Non-institutional investors showed the most excitement, subscribing 7.6 times, while institutional buyers and retail investors followed at 2.59x and 1.90x.
The price band is set between ₹1,080-₹1,140 per share, and the offer closes on October 9.
All proceeds go to the South Korean parent company—no fresh funds for LG India itself.
LG India makes home appliances and electronics
LG Electronics India is a big name in home appliances and electronics—think washing machines, fridges, TVs, and ACs—serving both consumers and businesses.
Their products are made in Noida and Pune, and they also handle installation and maintenance.
Shares will be allotted on October 10, with trading set to start October 14.
This is only the second time a South Korean company has listed in India after Hyundai Motors, highlighting the growing connection between the two countries' business scenes.