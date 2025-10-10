LG Electronics IPO allotment today: How to check status online

LG Electronics India 's initial public offering (IPO) allotment status is expected to be finalized today, October 10. The company's three-day subscription period witnessed an overwhelming response with bids for over 54 times the shares on offer. The details of the bid finalization will be available on the websites of National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, and KFin Technologies.

Subscription details LG Electronics India IPO subscribed 54 times The IPO of LG Electronics India received bids for a whopping 3,85,34,64,056 shares. This translates to a subscription rate of 54.02 times against the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer. The total value of these bids was ₹4.39 lakh crore with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) leading the charge by subscribing their part 166.51 times by applying for over three billion shares compared to the reserved amount of over two crore shares.

Investor participation How did retail, NII and QIB segments perform? Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed a strong response by subscribing 22.45 times with applications for over 34 crore shares against the reserved amount of over 1.5 crore shares. Retail individual investors (RIIs) submitted bids for over 12 crore equity shares against the reserved amount of over three crore shares, reflecting a subscription rate of 3.55 times.

Offer details Know more about LG Electronics India IPO The consumer electronics giant's ₹11,607.01 crore book-building issue was purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares by its South Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc. Since this public offer is only an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the promoter instead. Prior to the IPO, LG Electronics India had raised ₹3,475 crore from anchor investors.

Company profile FY25 results at a glance LG Electronics India is a leading manufacturer and seller of LED TV panels, washing machines, inverter ACs, refrigerators, and microwaves. The company caters to both B2C and B2B customers in India and overseas. In FY 2024-25, the company's net profit jumped 45.8% YoY to ₹2,203.35 crore while revenue from operations grew by 14.1% YoY to ₹24,366.64 crore.

Online access How to check allotment status? To check the IPO allotment status online on NSE, one has to visit the IPO status page of NSE and select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details.' Then select 'LG Electronics India Ltd' under symbol 'LGEINDIA,' enter personal details such as application number and PAN, and hit submit. For KFin Technologies, go to its allotment tab, select 'LG Electronics India Limited,' enter PAN or Demat account number and click submit.