Nifty 50 opens on a high, gains 77 points

Banking stocks lead the charge

Banking stocks led the charge—SBI rose 1.75% and Axis Bank gained 1.18%. Meanwhile, metal stocks like Tata Steel and Hindalco slipped a bit.

The LG Electronics IPO also turned heads, getting oversubscribed 54 times, which shows just how much excitement there is in the market right now.

Analysts are still optimistic about Nifty's direction as long as investor interest and positive trade vibes continue.