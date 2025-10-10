Nifty 50 opens on a high, gains 77 points
Nifty 50 kicked off Friday (October 10, 2024) on a high, climbing 77.90 points to trade at 25,259.70 at 10:07am.
Strong buying from both foreign and domestic investors, plus upbeat India-US trade talks, helped boost market confidence.
FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,308 crore and DIIs added ₹864 crore on Thursday (October 9, 2024), giving the market some solid momentum.
Banking stocks lead the charge
Banking stocks led the charge—SBI rose 1.75% and Axis Bank gained 1.18%. Meanwhile, metal stocks like Tata Steel and Hindalco slipped a bit.
The LG Electronics IPO also turned heads, getting oversubscribed 54 times, which shows just how much excitement there is in the market right now.
Analysts are still optimistic about Nifty's direction as long as investor interest and positive trade vibes continue.