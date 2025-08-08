Next Article
LIC shares gain over 3% on strong Q1 results
LIC shares got a nice boost on Friday, rising over 3% after the company announced a strong first quarter.
The stock closed at ₹912.55 on BSE and ₹910.80 on NSE, catching investors' attention with its steady climb.
LIC's Q1 net profit at ₹10,987 crore
LIC's Q1 net profit hit ₹10,987 crore—up from last year's ₹10,461 crore—and total income also saw a bump to ₹2,22,864 crore.
First-year premium income edged up too.
New CEO & MD R Doraiswamy says the focus is on boosting profits even more this year, building on last year's 18% profit jump and positive market vibes.