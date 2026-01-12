First-year premium income jumped by 39.5% YoY to ₹42,151 crore in December

Life insurance premiums jump 40% in December after GST relief

By Mudit Dube 10:02 am Jan 12, 202610:02 am

What's the story

India's life insurance sector witnessed its best monthly performance of the fiscal year in December, with a nearly 40% year-on-year growth in new business premiums (NBP). The surge was largely due to the affordability boost from the rationalization of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual life insurance policies. According to data from the Life Insurance Council, first-year premium income jumped by 39.5% YoY to ₹42,151 crore last month.