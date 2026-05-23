Lip-Bu Tan sets B0 2nd try rule to cut delays Business May 23, 2026

Lip-Bu Tan just set a tough new standard for engineers: if they can't deliver working chips on their second try (called B0 silicon), they're out.

Engineers do get one second chance (B0), but that's it. Fail again and it's goodbye.

Tan shared this at a major tech conference, saying the goal is to fix delays and make Intel's chip development way more efficient.