Planning to visit bank? Check holidays between November 16-22
What's the story
Public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank, will observe three holidays from November 16-22. The dates are based on the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India observe these holidays as per RBI guidelines. However, digital services such as online banking and mobile apps will continue to function even during these holidays.
Holiday details
List of upcoming bank holidays
The upcoming bank holidays are as follows:
On November 16 (Monday), banks will remain closed in Patna and Ranchi due to Chhath Puja.
On November 20 (Friday), Dehradun will observe Igas-Bagwal, leading to a bank holiday.
Finally, on November 22 (Sunday), all banks across India will remain closed for the weekly Sunday off.
Service continuity
Digital banking services will be available
For those with urgent needs or daily expenses, digital banking services and mobile apps will continue to function across the country even on official holidays and weekends.
This means you can use these uninterrupted services for seamless financial transactions.
UPI transactions can be done through respective bank apps anytime, while fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms or demand draft request forms.
Service availability
Other services available during holidays
Bank services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available even during holidays.
Credit cards and debit cards can be obtained through card services.
However, do note that these digital platforms may occasionally be unavailable due to scheduled maintenance activities when banks will notify you.