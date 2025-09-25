Next Article
Lithium Americas shares soar on potential US government stake
Business
Lithium Americas's shares more than doubled after word got out that the US government is thinking about buying a stake in the company.
This is all tied to a $2.2 billion loan the Energy Department is negotiating for their Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada, which Lithium Americas co-owns with General Motors.
Thacker Pass could be a big deal for US lithium
The possible government stake would provide a cash buffer to protect taxpayers and lower risk due to delayed loan repayments.
Thacker Pass could be a big deal for US lithium supplies by late 2027 if all goes as planned.
Investors clearly took notice—shares closed at $6.01 on Wednesday, almost doubling in just one day, following similar moves seen with other companies getting government backing lately.