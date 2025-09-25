TruAlt Bioenergy raises ₹252cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Proceeds to go toward operational expansion and debt repayment

The money raised will help TruAlt expand its operations and pay down debt. They're also looking to branch out into second-generation ethanol using leftover bagasse—so they won't have to rely so much on seasonal sugar syrup.

For those interested, half the IPO shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, with 35% for retail investors and 15% for others. The total issue size is ₹839.38 crore.