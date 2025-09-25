Next Article
TruAlt Bioenergy raises ₹252cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Business
TruAlt Bioenergy, a major player in the biofuels scene, just secured ₹252 crore from top anchor investors like Tata Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance ahead of its IPO opening on September 25.
Shares are priced at ₹472-496 each, and the offer wraps up on September 29.
Proceeds to go toward operational expansion and debt repayment
The money raised will help TruAlt expand its operations and pay down debt. They're also looking to branch out into second-generation ethanol using leftover bagasse—so they won't have to rely so much on seasonal sugar syrup.
For those interested, half the IPO shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, with 35% for retail investors and 15% for others. The total issue size is ₹839.38 crore.