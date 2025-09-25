Tax evasion: Companies must keep daily backups of accounts
Starting April 2026, Indian tax officials will be able to access data stored offshore more easily.
Companies must now keep daily backups of their accounts on servers in India—even if their main data is stored abroad.
This move aims to make it harder to hide money or dodge taxes using foreign accounts.
Who controls foreign data?
Companies also have to name the people controlling their foreign service providers' data, giving officials a clearer trail to follow.
Plus, starting April 2026, the Income Tax Act will let authorities search electronic devices and question anyone with access to key info.
Updated rules mean investigators can now track digital footprints—like server logs or AI chats—to spot hidden tax evasion.
INTERPOL's 'G-8 24/7 Network' for quick help
If tax teams can't grab offshore data right away, they'll use INTERPOL's 'G-8 24/7 Network' for quick help from global law enforcement.
Forensic tools like USB log analysis will help confirm who really owns any digital evidence found during searches.