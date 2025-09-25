AMD invests $100 million in Cohere, boosting its valuation to $7B
Cohere, a Canadian AI startup focused on business solutions, has landed another $100 million in funding—just a month after raising $500 million in August 2025.
The new investment bumps its valuation up to $7 billion and brings AMD on board as both an investor and a tech partner.
Thanks to this deal, Cohere's AI models will now run on AMD's Instinct GPUs.
AMD isn't just investing—they'll also use Cohere's tech, showing how the startup is keeping its options open beyond NVIDIA hardware.
Founded in 2019, Cohere is growing fast but still trails giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Cohere is focused on AI sovereignty for enterprises, helping them keep local control of data and models.
With these fresh investments and partnerships, Cohere appears to be betting big on becoming a major player in enterprise AI.