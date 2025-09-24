Next Article
Reliance reduces stake in Balaji Telefilms to 21%
Reliance Industries has lowered its stake in Balaji Telefilms to 21.07% for FY25, down from 24.82% last year.
Even with the reduction, Reliance is still the biggest non-promoter shareholder—holding on after its original ₹413 crore investment back in 2017 to boost Jio's content game.
Balaji raised ₹130.7 crore from investors
Balaji's promoter group (think Ekta Kapoor and family) also trimmed their stake from 34.21% to 32%, as the company shifts focus from TV to films and digital content thanks to shrinking TV budgets.
To fuel this change, Balaji raised ₹130.7 crore from investors like Ekta Kapoor herself and Atyant Capital India Fund.
The company has also joined forces with Netflix for wider reach in India and recently shut down its own OTT app ALTT due to new regulations.