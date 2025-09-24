Reliance reduces stake in Balaji Telefilms to 21%

Balaji raised ₹130.7 crore from investors

Balaji's promoter group (think Ekta Kapoor and family) also trimmed their stake from 34.21% to 32%, as the company shifts focus from TV to films and digital content thanks to shrinking TV budgets.

To fuel this change, Balaji raised ₹130.7 crore from investors like Ekta Kapoor herself and Atyant Capital India Fund.

The company has also joined forces with Netflix for wider reach in India and recently shut down its own OTT app ALTT due to new regulations.