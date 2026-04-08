If you're a woman entrepreneur, keep reading

Accessing credit can be a daunting task for women entrepreneurs in India, often due to a lack of collateral and financial history. However, there are several loan schemes specifically designed to empower them. These schemes aim to provide financial support, enabling women to start and expand their businesses without the burden of high-interest rates or stringent conditions. Here are five loan schemes that can help women entrepreneurs in India.

#1 Stand-Up India scheme The Stand-Up India scheme was launched to provide loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore to at least one scheduled caste/scheduled tribe, and one woman borrower per bank branch for greenfield projects. The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship among marginalized sections of society by providing them with the necessary financial support to start their ventures.

#2 Mahila Udyam Nidhi Yojana The Mahila Udyam Nidhi Yojana provides financial assistance between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh to women entrepreneurs for setting up small-scale industries. Offered by state financial corporations, this scheme aims to encourage women by offering them affordable credit options. The loan is repayable in five years, making it a feasible option for those looking to establish or expand their businesses.

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#3 Bharatiya Mahila Bank Business Loan This scheme offers business loans specifically for women entrepreneurs at competitive interest rates. The loan amount ranges from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 crore, depending on the nature and scale of the business. The Bharatiya Mahila Bank also provides flexible repayment options, making it easier for women entrepreneurs to manage their finances effectively while focusing on business growth.

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#4 Annapurna Scheme The Annapurna Scheme provides working capital loans up to ₹50,000 for women running catering businesses or food-related ventures. This scheme focuses on supporting small-scale operations by providing the necessary funds to cover day-to-day expenses, like purchasing raw materials and ingredients. The loan is repayable within 36 months, ensuring quick access to funds when needed.