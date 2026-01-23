Lockheed Martin to build C-130J aircraft in India for the 1st time Business Jan 23, 2026

Lockheed Martin has said it is considering bringing a C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line to India—an outcome that, if the company is selected under India's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program and the plan proceeds, could mark the first time this legendary military transport plane is built outside the US.

The move is part of a big push to make more defense tech in India, with plans for these planes to serve not just the Indian Air Force, but possibly other countries too.

As Rob Toth from Lockheed put it, these will be "made in India, for India, and potentially for the world."