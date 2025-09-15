Lodha Developers's stock jumps 2% on impressive profits, major business moves

Lodha pulled in ₹3,491.7 crore revenue and ₹675.3 crore profit last quarter—up from ₹2,846.50 crore revenue and ₹476.30 crore profit in the same quarter last year—and nearly doubled its yearly net profit to ₹2,768 crore for FY25. That's solid growth for a real estate company.

Major business moves boost investor sentiment

The big news: Lodha just signed a massive ₹30,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra to build a Green Integrated Data Centre Park.

They're also rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹4.25 per share, announced the allotment of shares under its ESOP scheme, and saw director Rajendra Lodha step down last week—all boosting investor confidence and excitement around the stock.