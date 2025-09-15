Oberoi Realty share price jumps 2%: Decoding key ratios

Over the past five years (FY21-FY25), Oberoi Realty's revenue more than doubled from ₹2,052 crore to ₹5,286 crore. Net profit tripled in that time—from ₹736 crore to ₹2,217.88 crore—showing strong long-term growth despite short-term ups and downs.

Other key ratios to watch out for

Shareholders have seen earnings per share jump from ₹20.33 to ₹61.21 in five years—a big win for anyone holding stock.

With low debt (debt-to-equity ratio at just 0.21) and healthy returns (14.17% ROE), plus strong margins and liquidity, Oberoi Realty is looking pretty robust right now in the market.