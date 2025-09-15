UPI transaction limits revised for payments to verified merchants

Changes apply only to payments made to verified merchants

These higher limits mainly help sectors like capital markets, insurance, government e-Marketplace, travel bookings, loan repayments, and EMI collections.

For example, payments in capital markets and insurance can go up to ₹5 lakh per transaction (₹10 lakh daily), while credit card bill payments are now capped at ₹6 lakh per day.

Just a heads-up: these changes apply only when you're paying verified merchants—so your transactions stay secure and smooth.