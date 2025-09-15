India's semiconductor market to reach $135B by 2030: Report
India's semiconductor market is on track to jump from $54.3 billion in 2025 to about $135 billion by 2030, thanks to the rise of electric vehicles, 5G, and new data centers.
That's an impressive growth rate of around 13.8% each year.
EVs and data centers driving chip demand
With EVs expected to make up nearly a third of new cars and more massive data centers popping up, demand for advanced chips is soaring.
India's Global Capability Centers are stepping up in chip design and assembly, making the country a key player as supply chains shift worldwide.
Vikram microprocessor unveiled at SEMICON India 2025
At SEMICON India 2025 this month, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased Vikram to PM Modi—the first fully homegrown microprocessor built by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab for tough space missions.
Over 350 companies from 33 countries joined the event, showing how much India is growing as a hub for semiconductor innovation.