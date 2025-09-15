ITR deadline today: Tax portal not working for many users
What's the story
As the deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for FY-2024-25 approaches, taxpayers are facing technical issues with the official portal. The last day to file ITR is today and a large number of people are using the website to do so. However, many users have reported problems logging in and filing their returns due to various technical glitches.
Technical troubles
Access to AIS, TIS, Form 26AS affected
The glitches have also affected access to the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), and Form 26AS. One user complained on social media that these features were not working properly. The issues have been reported since Saturday morning, with many tax professionals and individual taxpayers taking to social media to complain about technical glitches, OTP delays, and TRACES portal access problems.
Official response
Over 6cr returns filed so far
In response to the complaints, the Income Tax Department has maintained that everything is "working fine." They suggested users clear their browser cache or use an alternate browser if they faced issues. The department also acknowledged that over six crore returns have been filed for Assessment Year 2025-26. Still, some users are urging for an extension of the deadline due to these technical difficulties.
Extension rumors
ITR filing deadline extension rumor denied
Meanwhile, a viral post on social media platforms including WhatsApp has claimed that the ITR filing deadline has been extended to September 30 from the current September 15. The post cited an alleged order from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and mentioned "extensive changes" in the notified ITR forms and system rollout delays. However, the Income Tax Department has denied these claims and clarified that "the due date for filing ITRs remains September 15."