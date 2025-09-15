Next Article
InCred Holdings plans $560 million IPO: Report
Business
InCred Holdings—the parent company behind InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money—is set to launch an IPO worth $460-560 million.
They're looking to raise ₹1,500 crore (about $172 million) through new shares, including a chunk from a pre-IPO placement.
The official paperwork will be filed with SEBI soon.
Company posted strong financials in FY25
Founded by Bhupinder Singh, InCred focuses on lending for consumers, small businesses, and education using its own digital tools.
In FY25, the company's revenue jumped 47% to ₹1,872 crore, and profits grew 18% to ₹374 crore.
Besides lending, they offer asset management and financial advice through InCred Capital.
If all goes well with approvals, you'll soon see their shares listed on both BSE and NSE.