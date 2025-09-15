InCred Holdings plans $560 million IPO: Report

Company posted strong financials in FY25

Founded by Bhupinder Singh, InCred focuses on lending for consumers, small businesses, and education using its own digital tools.

In FY25, the company's revenue jumped 47% to ₹1,872 crore, and profits grew 18% to ₹374 crore.

Besides lending, they offer asset management and financial advice through InCred Capital.

If all goes well with approvals, you'll soon see their shares listed on both BSE and NSE.