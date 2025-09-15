Phoenix Mills jumps 2% on solid quarterly numbers

For April-June 2025, revenue dipped slightly to ₹952.99 crore from last quarter, but net profit inched up to ₹319.92 crore compared to June last year. Over the full fiscal year (ending March 2025), revenue and profits were down a bit versus FY24, but nothing drastic.

Other important metrics to note

Phoenix Mills managed to improve its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.45 and kept earnings per share at a healthy ₹27.53—signs of steady management even when growth slowed.

Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a ₹2.50 per share dividend this September, which always helps keep spirits high among investors and market watchers alike.