Phoenix Mills jumps 2% on solid quarterly numbers
Phoenix Mills shares jumped 2% to ₹1,591.70 on Monday, catching investors' eyes after the company posted solid quarterly numbers.
Being part of the Nifty Midcap 150, it's a stock that many keep tabs on.
Key highlights from the company's quarterly and annual performance
For April-June 2025, revenue dipped slightly to ₹952.99 crore from last quarter, but net profit inched up to ₹319.92 crore compared to June last year.
Over the full fiscal year (ending March 2025), revenue and profits were down a bit versus FY24, but nothing drastic.
Other important metrics to note
Phoenix Mills managed to improve its debt-to-equity ratio to 0.45 and kept earnings per share at a healthy ₹27.53—signs of steady management even when growth slowed.
Plus, they're rewarding shareholders with a ₹2.50 per share dividend this September, which always helps keep spirits high among investors and market watchers alike.